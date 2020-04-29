A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way

Coronavirus is putting everything on hold, including Janet Jackson landing her own biopic. Before the virus hit, the megastar was working on developing her story and holding auditions for roles.

The Jasmine Brand reports “while the details are scarce, we’re told that the project is being finalized and auditions for the biopic have already begun.”

She was set to release a new album, to go on tour, and also headline the 2020 New Orleans Essence Festival but all were also paused to the pandemic.

Recently the icon shared a message thanking healthcare workers.

We hope to see this continue to develop to see her life within the famous musical family.

Janet Jackson is the tenth and youngest child of the Jackson family, she began her career as a child appearing on different shows including Good Times, Diff’rent Strokes, and Fame. Her debut album, titled Janet Jackson, released in stores in 1982.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years 29 photos Launch gallery Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years 1. The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 12 Source:Getty 1 of 29 2. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 2 of 29 3. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 3 of 29 4. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 4 of 29 5. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 5 of 29 6. American Singer Janet Jackson Source:Getty 6 of 29 7. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty 7 of 29 8. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty 8 of 29 9. JANET JACKSON IN CONCERT AT BERCY Source:Getty 9 of 29 10. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty 10 of 29 11. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty 11 of 29 12. Capital FM's Jingle Bell Ball - Day Two Show - London Source:Getty 12 of 29 13. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 13 of 29 14. Janet Jackson Source:Getty 14 of 29 15. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UK Source:Getty 15 of 29 16. Janet Jackson on MTV TRL UK Source:Getty 16 of 29 17. SMASH HITS/Janet Jackson Source:Getty 17 of 29 18. Janet Jackson Concert Source:Getty 18 of 29 19. Janet Jackson Concert Source:Getty 19 of 29 20. Billboard Music Awards - Season 2018 Source:Getty 20 of 29 21. Janet Jackson en concert en 1995 Source:Getty 21 of 29 22. Janet Jackson Performs live at Olympia Hall in Paris in France Source:Getty 22 of 29 23. Janet Jackson Performing On The 17th American Music Award Source:Getty 23 of 29 24. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3 Source:Getty 24 of 29 25. 2018 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival - Lands End Stage - Day 3 Source:Getty 25 of 29 26. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 5 Source:Getty 26 of 29 27. MTV EMAs 2018 - Show Source:Getty 27 of 29 28. Janet Jackson in concert Source:Getty 28 of 29 29. Janet Jackson in concert Source:Getty 29 of 29 Skip ad Continue reading Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years Janet Jackson’s Greatest Performance Photos Through The Years Janet Jackson is going to be inducted into the Hall Of Fame. “Janet Jackson has built a career so groundbreaking that she’s immediately identifiable on a first-name basis,” the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame wrote on its site. “She explored social issues, themes of empowerment and self-confidence, and influenced generations with her stylized music videos with innovative choreography.” Here’s to looking back on her performances through the years...

A Janet Jackson Biopic Is On The Way was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com