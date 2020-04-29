CLOSE
LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With Her Barber Skills

The pregnant singer and actress may not have aced the #LetYourWifeCutYourHairChallenge, but she still gets an "A" for effort.

BET Presents: 2019 Soul Train Awards - Red Carpet

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

While Georgia and Texas may be reopening barbershops and hair salons in their respective states, not everyone is lurking out during the coronavirus crisis.  Instead, they are leaning into their own homes for a hair cut.

One of those folks is LeToya Luckett’s husband Tommicus Walker who asked his lovely and pregnant wife to help shape him up after weeks of going without a barber. Now let’s just say the results were quite interesting.

“When you let the wife cut your hair -Damn you covid-19. I can’t get jiggy with this 🤬🤬🤬 REMAINING IN QUARATINE FOR 2 additional weeks. #letyourwifecutyourhairchallenge,” the Dallas entrepreneur wrote on Instagram over the weekend. 

The accompanying video was hilarious.

“Well, I can’t take it no more. So…the wife is about to cut my hair. What y’all think about that?” he asks, as he runs his fingers through his overgrown mini fro. Meanwhile, his eldest daughter isn’t quite so sure it’s going to work out. LOL

Enter: LeToya, who is already over it, but a good sport as she tries her best combing through his hair with one hand, holding the clippers in the other.

“Baby, you can take the clippers out your hand while you comb it,” Tommicus suggests.

“I’m trying to get a feel for it,” she responds.

From there, the results are something else with Leyota cutting off a little too much, revealing her husband’s thinner spots.

Take a look:

 

Tommicus actually made light of the situation, joking in a subsequent post, “To ALL THE BARBERS, put this cut as #19 on your haircut picture board…call it the ‘TWalk Rona Bowl.’”

 

Thankfully, it’s just hair and will grow back. Either way, Latoya gets an “A” for effort!

The Walkers aren’t the only ones at home fading it up. As we previously wrote, Usher enlisted the help of his sons—Usher Jr., 12, and Naviyd, 11—with much better results.

On April 25, the “Here’s Goes My Baby” singer couldn’t take his unshaped Afro anymore and posted a video of his sons looking like straight-up pros, zipping those clippers down his head in his Atlanta home.

Listen: Talk about starting them young and having some serious trust.

“First class haircut right here,” said Usher, sitting in a chair, while his children, who he shares with ex Tameka Foster, tended to his hair. Of course, the proud Papa was giving them a little bit of direction.

 

 

Not bad! LaToya, you taking notes, sis?

LeToya Luckett’s Husband Is Less Than Pleased With Her Barber Skills  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

