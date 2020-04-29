Not The Puppy! First Dog In U.S. Tests Positive For COVID-19

It’s now official that your fur babies can contract coronavirus. A pug in North Carolina has tested positive for the virus which may be the first dog case in the U.S.

CNN reports that three members of the McClean family, the mother, father, and son contracted COVID-19 last month. The couple’s daughter and other two pets, cat and dog, remained the only family members who never showed any symptoms.

Later their dog, Winston started showing signs while the family was sick.

“He had a small cough for a day or two right in the peak when all of us were sick and he didn’t eat his breakfast one morning,” said the father. “But we didn’t have any concrete, like, super alarming illnesses where we’re like, ‘we need to take him to the vet. He’s like really sick.’”

Chris Woods, the principal investigator of the study said that researchers started to collect samples from McClean’s family pets to see how the virus spreads in households. Woods reported that the detection was very low suggesting that it could not be transferable to other animals or humans.

The McClean family participated in a COVID-19 Duke University study aiming to find potential treatments and vaccines. The family does weekly nasal swabs and give blood samples for the study. The study mentioned they did not use commercial coronavirus testing for their dog.

8 hours ago

