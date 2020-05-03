Ace Hood Jumps Into the Lemonade Stand Live & it turns Into Teddy Riley VS. Baby Face IG Battle LOL

| 05.03.20
Responsible for hit songs like “Hustle Hard” and “Bugatti” Ace Hood stopped by the Lemonade stand with Leah Henry to talk about his newest project “Self Preservation, ” and the 3 track EP he made just for fans during the coronavirus pandemic. He had to push back the release of his anticipated “Mr. Hood” project that was originally set to be released in March. Ace discussed his newly married life and talked about what special gifts black women are! He also talked about his journey of creating music without a label and being an independent artist and reinventing himself time and time again after having a total of 20 projects under his belt as an artist. But It wouldn’t be the Lemonade stand with the Ghetto! Watch as the interview quickly looks like a repeat of Teddy Riley & Baby Face’s first IG Live battle Lawd! Watch the Full interview below:

Ace Hood Jumps Into the Lemonade Stand Live & it turns Into Teddy Riley VS. Baby Face IG Battle LOL  was originally published on kysdc.com

