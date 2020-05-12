CLOSE
Lil Baby – Emotionally Scarred (Official Video)

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Lil Baby’s only a few months removed from releasing his sophomore album My Turn and after reaching the top of the Billboard charts for the first time in his young career, Lil Baby’s ready to ride that wave of success into this quarantine summer.

Coming through with his visuals to his album cut “Emotionally Scarred,” the Atlanta representative encourages viewers to “Stay Home” while going stir crazy in his crib with a goat in the living room while he writes on the walls. Let the Illuminati conspiracy theories begin.

