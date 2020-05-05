CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Listen: Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With New Song “Taco Tuesday”

cinco de mayo isolation

Source: c/s / iOne Digital

How crazy is it that this year’s Cinco De Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday and we’re stuck inside (re: coronavirus). Virtual hangouts are on a rise though, so all hope may not be lost. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Today (May 5), Migos dropped a “Taco Tuesday” song to help you celebrate! 

Quavo first previewed the track last week with his girlfriend Saweetie in the kitchen eating tacos and we’re ready to follow suit today with our tacos and margaritas (maybe kool-aid) in hand. 

 

We can’t help but wonder how LeBron James is celebrating today, seeing as how he helped make Taco Tuesday popular again. He’s actually even featured on this song!

Take a listen to a snippet below:

 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Listen: Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With New Song “Taco Tuesday”  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close