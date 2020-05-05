Listen: Migos Celebrate Cinco De Mayo With New Song “Taco Tuesday”

How crazy is it that this year’s Cinco De Mayo falls on Taco Tuesday and we’re stuck inside (re: coronavirus). Virtual hangouts are on a rise though, so all hope may not be lost.

Today (May 5), Migos dropped a “Taco Tuesday” song to help you celebrate!

Quavo first previewed the track last week with his girlfriend Saweetie in the kitchen eating tacos and we’re ready to follow suit today with our tacos and margaritas (maybe kool-aid) in hand.

We can’t help but wonder how LeBron James is celebrating today, seeing as how he helped make Taco Tuesday popular again. He’s actually even featured on this song!

Take a listen to a snippet below:

@AliyaFaust, Managing Editor Posted 3 hours ago

