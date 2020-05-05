CLOSE
Sidewalk Susan Brings Little Girl To Tears After Spraying Down Her Chalk Art [VIDEO]

Sisters Doing Chalk Art On Driveway

Source: Thurtell / Getty

#SidewalkSusan has gone viral after a woman is caught hosing down a little girl’s chalk art during simply because she didn’t want to see it. 

The woman didn’t wait for the child to leave either, so that’s what brought on a bunch of tears from the little artist whose mother recorded the incident. 

One twitter use commented, “Because of quarantine, Karens can’t Karen who they usually do, so EVERYONE is getting in now.” 

Another Twitter user couldn’t understand how a chalk drawing could get a person this upset. 

In the famous words of Will Smith… 

 

