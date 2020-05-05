CLOSE
21 Savage & Tequila Avión Are Hosting The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Come celebrate Cinco with Tequila Avión

21 Savage Tequila Avión

Source: Tequila Avión / Tequila Avion

Today is Cinco de Mayo, and even though it’s not actually the holiday many think it is, a lot of us could use any reason to celebrate right now (without disrespecting the culture the holiday is supposed to acknowledge). Even though we aren’t able to celebrate how we’re all used to, Tequila Avión is aiming to bring some sort of normalcy back to those of us looking for an escape.
Tonight, 21 Savage along with his DJ, Marc B, are going to be hosting the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebration for fans across the globe to enjoy. The evening will be all about transcending your home, being borderless and celebrating life–and of course, if you’ve got some tequila of your own at home, that wouldn’t hurt. During the live stream, fans will be able to ask 21 Savage questions and dance along to some of his favorite songs. This is the closest we’ll able to get to having a live concert for the foreseeable future, so we might as well take advantage while we can!
 
If you’re looking for some fun plans tonight, you can tune in via the @TequilaAvion livestream beginning at 8pm EST. See you there!

21 Savage & Tequila Avión Are Hosting The Ultimate Cinco de Mayo Celebration

