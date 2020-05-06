CLOSE
BMF’s Big Meech Seeks Early Release Due To COVID-19, Southwest T Already Out

The Black Mafia Family might be on the way home without a pardon.

Bleu Davinci on Location for "Streets on Lock Up" featuring Young Jeezy and Fabolous Music Video - September 21, 2005

Source: John Ricard / Getty

The Coronavirus Pandemic has been a boon for people serving jail sentences to seek an early release out of concerns of contracting COVID-19. The latest inmates seeking and gaining release, with dropping dime a la Tekashi 6ix9ine, are infamous Black Mafia Family (BMF) kingpins Terry “Southwest T” Flenory and Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory.

According to the Detroit News, Southwest T left custody on Tuesday (May 5) while his brother Big Meech remains incarcerated. But he wants out early due to COVID-19 running rampant through the federal prison system.

Southwest T was reportedly in charge of the West Coast operation of the family drug dealing organization that’s said to have brought in at least $270 million. The 50-year-old was due to be released from a Kentucky prison into house arrest.

As for his older brother, Big Meech. 51, rose to famed holding down the Atlanta wing of the operation and besides their illicit business, gained a high profile in Hip-Hop circles, and at one point commissioned a BMF billboard in Atlanta.

However, their run came to an end with their arrest in 2005 by the Feds. A few years later, both brothers, who are Detroit native were sentenced to 30 years to life on various drug trafficking charges that also linked them to Mexican cartels. Over $21 million in assets that included dozens of homes, exotic cars and jewelry were all seized by the government.

Since then, their legend has only grown, with 50 Cent tied to a cable series about BMF being created for the Starz Network.

 

BMF’s Big Meech Seeks Early Release Due To COVID-19, Southwest T Already Out  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

