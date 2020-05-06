Meek Mill, Girlfriend Milano Welcome New Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order. Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milano welcome a new baby boy.

let’s all wish lil bro @meekmill a BIG BDAY TODAY — Yung Rénzél 👑 (@RickRoss) May 6, 2020

Coincidentally, it also happens to be Meek’s 33rd birthday today (May 6), too. Per 2020 rapper protocol, Meek shared the news of the new arrival on Twitter.

Milano dropped me off a king on my birthday! #thebestgift ❤️ — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) May 6, 2020

Meek already had a son from a previous relationship. Congratulations to Meek Mill and his growing family.

