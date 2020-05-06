The RZA Launches 36 Cinema With ‘Shaolin Vs. Wu Tang’ Screening & Live Commentary

The Coronavirus quarantine has given many people lots of time to contemplate and plan on their next moves in life and it looks like the RZA is taking advantage of his down time and giving his fans something to get excited about.

Yesterday (May 5) the king Ruler Zig Zag Zig Allah took to IG to announce the launch of 36 Cinema, which will be streaming movies with live commentary from respected film experts, and informed fans that this Friday they’ll be kicking off the festivities with the screening of Shaolin Vs. Wu Tang. Showcasing the film that inspired the name of the iconic Staten Island rap group seems like the proper debut for RZA’s new endeavor and he’s allowing fans to partake in the commencement of 36 Cinema this coming Friday.

It’s a movie that very few people in America have seen. In fact, we were able to get our hands on one of the only 35mm prints in the world. I’ll be providing live commentary and taking your questions along with Dan Halsted from @thehollywoodtheatre. Grab a ticket via the link in bio (use code “digital” for 20% off the next 48 hrs). Join us on Friday to celebrate a great kung fu film and the launch of our new platform.

The RZA and Hollywood Theatre head honcho Dan Halsted will be providing commentary and taking questions from fans while 36 Chambers co-founder Mustafa Shaikh takes on the duties of the panel’s moderator.

Tickets are available on the 36 Cinema website for $10 with the screening going down on Friday at 9:15pm ET.

