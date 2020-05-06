CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

HHW Gaming: Ellie Goes Full Savage Mode In New “The Last of Us Part II’ Trailer

The Last of Us Part II launches on PS4 on June 19.

Ellie Goes Savage In New 'The Last of Us Part II' Trailer

Source: Naughty Dog / The Last of Us Part II

We’ve been avoiding The Last of Us Part II leak like Future avoids paying his baby mamas.

Today (May.6) Naughty Dog rewarded those who didn’t dare look at any of those leaked cutscenes with an intense, dramatic trailer that hints at painful journey for Ellie full of loss and despair for the still highly-anticipated sequel to 2013’s The Last of Us.

Players will take control of Ellie, who is now an adult and is on a quest for revenge. The official synopsis for the game posted under the trailer states:

“After a vicious and violent event disrupts the relative peace that Ellie has found in Jackson, she sets out to bring justice to those responsible. As she hunts them down one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

The Last of Us Part II

Source: Naughty Dog / The Last of Us Part II

The road to the game’s launch has been an extremely bumpy one following the announcement of the game initially dropping on February 20. Early April, Naughty Dog revealed the game will be delayed indefinitely due to it not being able to launch correctly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Then the news of the unfortunate leak came with eager fans seizing the opportunity to look at the game’s central plot details and walking away disappointed.

We don’t know what they saw, but based on what we have seen in this trailer, we are definitely in store for another emotional thrill ride. The Last of Us Part II launches on PS4 on June 19, you can watch Ellie go ham below.

Photo: Naughty Dog / The Last of Us Part II

HHW Gaming: Ellie Goes Full Savage Mode In New “The Last of Us Part II’ Trailer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close