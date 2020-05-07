Candiace Dillard Bassett Dishes on New Go-Go Hit with Big G & Why RHOP was Postponed

05.06.20
While in quarantine, Chey Parker hopped on Instagram Live with one of our favorite wives from Real Housewives of Potomac, Candiace Dillard Bassett.

With much to catch up on since the Thurgood Marshall College Fund Awards Gala, Candiace spilled the tea on what she’s been up to since the global COVID-19 pandemic started and how the remix to her new single, I See You, became a go-go hit with Big G. The girls also chatted about her plans to release an EP sometime this year. We’ll definitely be keeping our ears to the streets for that!

One to always keep it 100, Candiace gave us the real deal on why the season premiere of Real Housewives of Potomac was postponed and that this season will be jammed back with the aftermath drama of the winery incident with Monique Samuels.

We can’t wait to tune in. But we also can’t wait to hear more music from this talented “housewife.”

Check out the full interview below:

 

Close