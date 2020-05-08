While you’re stuck at home in quarantine, there’s no better time for a new Spike Lee joint, right?

The famed director took to social media to announce that his latest project, Da 5 Bloods would be coming to Netflix on June 12. The film stars Chadwick Boseman, Jean Reno, Delroy Lindo, Jonathan Majors, and Paul Walter Hauser as four Black vets who return back to America from the Vietnam war searching for the remains of their fallen squad leader and the promise of buried treasure.

“These heroes battle forces of humanity and nature while confronted by the lasting ravages of the immorality of the Vietnam War,” reads part of the synopsis.

The streaming service has a great relationship with Lee, as this marks their fourth title together. Lee wrote and directed the series version of She’s Gotta Have It, directed Roger Guenveur Smith’s Rodney King and is also producing the upcoming time-travel film See You Yesterday for the streamer.

The 63-year-old’s last film, BlacKkKlansman from 2018 earned him an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay so we’ve got high hopes for Da 5 Bloods. The film was supposed to be released in theatres but the plans changed once the coronavirus hit. However, it will still be eligible for the 2021 Academy Awards.

At the 2020 Oscars, Lee paid homage to the late great Kobe Bryant by donning a purple and yellow custom Gucci suit. He even had Kobe’s jersey number “24” embroidered on the back and lapel of the purple and gold custom piece. Lee, a known sneaker, left the hard bottons at home and finished off the look with a pair of the Nike Kobe 9 Elite “Strategy” sneakers.

Lee’s relationship with Black Mamba ran deep, as the filmmaker directing the 2009 documentary Kobe Doin’ Work.

Spike Lee’s Latest Joint “Da 5 Bloods” Gets Netflix Release Date was originally published on cassiuslife.com

