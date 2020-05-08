Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

I know I keep saying it, but I am going to say it again: #BlackGirlMagic is what we need to get us through these dark coronavirus times.

We’ve seen it with Zhuri James, Kaavia Union-Wade, Blue Ivy Carter, Blaze Tucker..and now with the 2020 Gerber baby. Meet: Magnolia Earl.

“Hello and congratulations to Magnolia, our 2020 Gerber Spokesbaby! We’re thrilled to welcome you to our growing Gerber family! ,” Gerber wrote on their Instagram page on Friday.

This little chocolate drop restores our faith in humanity. Just look at her little turban and precious smile!!!

According to TODAY.com, the baby brand revealed that Magnolia is the first Gerber baby who was adopted, and is part of a new generation of groundbreaking spokesbabies, “[following] in the baby steps of the first Gerber baby with Down syndrome and the first one of Hmong descent.”

It's official, the next #GerberBaby for 2020 is the adorable Magnolia Earl! She is Gerber's first adoptive spokes-baby, congratulations! pic.twitter.com/jDl7QpOYI4 — 3rd Hour of TODAY (@3rdHourTODAY) May 8, 2020

Magnolia’s parents, Courtney and Russell Earl, who live in Ross, California, were joined by Magnolia and their older daughters, Whitney, 12, and Charlotte, 8, to get the amazing news.

“This is incredible,” Courtney Earl said. “It means that when people see our families, or if you see a family that doesn’t necessarily match, that you don’t have to question the belonging of anybody in that family.”

“Mommy always says a family is built on love,” Russell Earl said. “We may all look different, but we’re one family.”

The family also shared that they are still in contact with Magnolia’s biological family.

“We celebrate adoption in our family every single day,” Courtney stressed, adding, “The real hero in this story are Magnolia’s birth parents. They chose her life, and they sent her on this incredible journey.”

As TODAY noted, “Magnolia will be featured on Gerber’s social media channels and marketing campaigns for the next year. Her family also won a $25,000 prize and will be given $1,000 by Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart and phones with a year of unlimited free service from Verizon.”

Magnolia was chosen among 327,000 contestants.

We can’t wait to see her ads!

RELATED NEWS:

For The First Time, Huggies Puts A Black Father On Its Packaging!

Baby Brooklyn Daly Is The New Spokesperson For Kenya Moore Hair Care

Gabrielle Union And Baby Kaavia James Are A ‘Stay At Home’ Mood

Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram 32 photos Launch gallery Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram 1. 1 of 32 2. 2 of 32 3. 3 of 32 4. 4 of 32 5. 5 of 32 6. 6 of 32 7. 7 of 32 8. 8 of 32 9. 9 of 32 10. 10 of 32 11. 11 of 32 12. 12 of 32 13. 13 of 32 14. 14 of 32 15. 15 of 32 16. 16 of 32 17. 17 of 32 18. 18 of 32 19. 19 of 32 20. 20 of 32 21. 21 of 32 22. 22 of 32 23. 23 of 32 24. 24 of 32 25. 25 of 32 26. 26 of 32 27. 27 of 32 28. 28 of 32 29. 29 of 32 30. 30 of 32 31. 31 of 32 32. 32 of 32 Skip ad Continue reading Serena Williams’ Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The ‘Gram Serena Williams' Little Girl Is Living Her Best Life On The 'Gram Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's baby girl Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. is one adorable kid...and she has her own Instagram page and more than half a million followers to prove it! From nap time to snack time to tennis time, this toddler is one seriously busy baby. And at the age of 2, she is doing it all! So to give love to little Alexis Olympia, here she is living her best life on the 'Gram, baby-style.

Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com