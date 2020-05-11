CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left Fans Speechless

The beloved “Verzuz” battles that have become a must-see on Instagram were male-dominated until last night. Erykah Badu and Jill Scott claimed the title for the first female-led battle and it was one of the most memorable ones yet. 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

The battle drew in over 700,000 viewers on Instagram and surprisingly wasn’t capped to one hour. Usually, live videos on Instagram are ended automatically after an hour but that didn’t happen last night. The two neo-soul gems were free to let the music flow and ended up having a three-hour match.

“I don’t have no conception of time. I don’t know what that means,” Badu said to Scott during the Live.

Scott and Badu were having their battle on a sad day in music due to the deaths of Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Little Richard and Uptown Records founder, Revolt TV executive, and Diddy-discoverer Andre Harrell. So their “Verzuz” was a welcomed celebration of timeless music as it helped us redirect our focus from loss terrible losses in music.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Even though they are deemed battles, these “Verzuz” showdowns are more of meetups between old friends reminiscing and reflecting over classic music, and Badu and Scott’s was no different. They were round for round with tracks like “On & On,” “Getting In The Way,” “Didn’t Cha Know,” “Rolling Hills, “Back In The Day,” “Slowly, Surely,” “Tyrone,” and “He Loves Me.” By the end, they had gone back and forth for a full 19 rounds.

“Verzuz” was started by hip-hop producers Timbaland and Swizz Beatz who had had their own battles in the past on Instagram Live for fun. The two veteran beatmakers decided to turn it into a series during the COVID-19 quarantine as a source of entertainment. There have been mainly producers and songwriters going toe-to-toe but now singers are joining in on the fun. Those who have recently participated include Ne-Yo and Johnta AustinBabyface and Teddy Riley, and Sean Garrett and The-Dream. Next up in the line up is Ludacris and Nelly and Trick Daddy and Trina.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott [PHOTOS]

Continue reading VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott [PHOTOS]

VERZUZ: Magical Milfy Pics Of Ms. Erykah Badu & Jill Scott [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_4463823" align="aligncenter" width="817"] Source: Mike FANOUS / Getty[/caption] It doesn’t get more ethereal and mystical than Jill ScottErykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty and the Philly Queen have been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years and have still managed to keep their mystique. “We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We’re just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note’s frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding.” – Badu  We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the moms and business women who aren’t afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don’t agree. Ms. Badu often gets backlash for a lot of her opinions. However, with her authenticity and sense of humor, many fans still respect her, whether they agree with her perspectives or not. On Friday, it was announced that Badu is set to battle the lovely  Miss Scott on Sunday, May 9th for Swizz Beatz & Timbaland’s VERZUS battle. And if you know any of these ladies, you know it won’t be an easy win for either. https://twitter.com/SylviaObell/status/1256260593603969024 Jill Scott has her very on social media demographic. Ladies (and gents) love them some Jilly from Philly. https://twitter.com/ItsDrLittle/status/1256277426344165378 And folks are so here for this legendary battle. https://twitter.com/themanebliss/status/1256280136233693184 In honor of the iconic Mother’s Day match up, let’s take a look as some magically melanted photos of the QUEENS. Who you got?

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Erykah Badu And Jill Scott’s VERZUZ Battle Left Fans Speechless  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close