Salute To The Seniors Digital Yearbook: Senior Superlatives [CONTEST]

The Class of 2020 did not get to experience their senior year to the fullest. So HOT 107.9 wants to give them the recognition they deserve with the HOT 107.9 ATL Salute To The Seniors Digital Year Book.

That’s right we’re looking for the Best Seniors in Atlanta! Do you think you have the best smile, or are you the best athlete, cutest couple, class clown, best dressed or the most likely succeed?

Then represent your school!

_________________

CATEGORIES:

– Most Likely to Succeed (Female) – Most Likely to Succeed (Male) – Best Athlete (Male) – Best Athlete (Female) – Best Smile (Male) – Best Smile (Female) – Best Dressed (Male) – Best Dressed (Female) – Class Clown (Male) – Class Clown (Female) – Cutest Couple

Submit your photo & tell us about yourself! We will select one male and one female in each category to win a $100 American Express gift card, HOT 107.9 mask, HOT 107.9 prize pack and will be highlighted on the HOT 107.9 IG page!

It’s brought to you by Epic Records and Atlanta’s number one Hip Hop station HOT 107.9.

____________________________________

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: