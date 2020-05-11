Rapper Bankroll Freddie Interview with Ladies Night Radio!

Continue reading Cardi B Drops ‘Money’ Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

Cardi B Drops 'Money' Video, Black Twitter Makes It Rain

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUOh09GoQgk After teasing fans with images and clips from her highly anticipated video Money, Cardi B dropped the high-class trap visuals and whew chile, it's setting Black Twitter on fire. There's strippers, finely crafted money machines and captivating fashion all while conveying the complexity of Cardi's hood-rich character. However, what stands out the most is poignant cinematography and bold statements like her breastfeeding her daughter Kulture while draped in couture. It's a bossy move from the outspoken artist, who never minces words. She even paid homage to the original queen of rap Lil' Kim and the late Lisa Left Eye Lopez. https://www.instagram.com/p/BrqXTrllI5p/ And the Black community is here to remind everyone why Cardi is such a gem because she's trending on Twitter for the bodacious video. The video reached over 500K views in minutes and is quickly climbing while leaving everyone praising the rapper and her creative team. Cardi may be going through a messy breakup with the father of her children Offset, but you wouldn't know it by her work ethic. Here's what #BlackTwitter is saying...