Rapper Bankroll Freddie Interview with Ladies Night Radio!

Bankroll Freddie talks "Drip Like Dis" success plus more!

| 05.11.20
Bankroll Freddie & Stormm

Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie came to St. Louis and turned up with Ladies Night Radio! DJ Shay Money and myself were excited to chop it up with this rising star. He is signed to QC and has the hit single “Drip Like Dis”. Bankroll Freddie and I discussed family, music, his next moves, and his success so far. Check out the interview below and stay tuned to Ladies Night Radio each and every weekday at 7pm for more exclusives!

 

Rapper Bankroll Freddie Interview with Ladies Night Radio!  was originally published on hot1041stl.com

Close