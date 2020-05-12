CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter, DNA Test Confirms

Time to pay the piper.

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

In what should be a surprise to no one, Future is the father. DNA testing has confirmed that the Atlanta rapper is the daddy of Instagram model Eliza Reign’s baby daughter.

The homies at Bossip confirmed via court docs that the “Wicked” rapper is on the books as the papi.

Reportedly, on Monday (May 11), a judge read in a family court hearing that the man born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, 36 is 99% likely the father of Eliza Reign’s baby girl. In case there are any more doubts, said judge plans to issue a court order that officially names Future the baby’s father.

Future was not present for the hearing, which occurred via teleconference. “The DNA did confirm that Mr. Wilburn is the child’s father,’ Reign’s attorney, Brandon Rotbart, told Bossip, who added that his client feels “vindicated.”

She surely does considering that on Sunday, Future posted a message bigging up all his baby mamas, including Ciara, but not including Eliza Reign. Nevertheless, she didn’t get too petty in kind, just posting a pic on IG with the caption “Humble.”

View this post on Instagram

Humble.

A post shared by ELIZA REIGN (@elizareign_) on

However, Masya Kalysha came through with enough shade for everyone, in The Shade Room, naturally.

 

Eliza Reign and Future have been going back in forth in court for months with the latter filing a defamation suit that essentially accused her of talking too much. The judge tossed that case and order mediation.

 

 

Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter, DNA Test Confirms  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close