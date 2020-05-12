In what should be a surprise to no one, Future is the father. DNA testing has confirmed that the Atlanta rapper is the daddy of Instagram model Eliza Reign’s baby daughter.

The homies at Bossip confirmed via court docs that the “Wicked” rapper is on the books as the papi.

Reportedly, on Monday (May 11), a judge read in a family court hearing that the man born Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, 36 is 99% likely the father of Eliza Reign’s baby girl. In case there are any more doubts, said judge plans to issue a court order that officially names Future the baby’s father.

Future was not present for the hearing, which occurred via teleconference. “The DNA did confirm that Mr. Wilburn is the child’s father,’ Reign’s attorney, Brandon Rotbart, told Bossip, who added that his client feels “vindicated.”

She surely does considering that on Sunday, Future posted a message bigging up all his baby mamas, including Ciara, but not including Eliza Reign. Nevertheless, she didn’t get too petty in kind, just posting a pic on IG with the caption “Humble.”

However, Masya Kalysha came through with enough shade for everyone, in The Shade Room, naturally.

Eliza Reign and Future have been going back in forth in court for months with the latter filing a defamation suit that essentially accused her of talking too much. The judge tossed that case and order mediation.

Future Is The Father Of Eliza Reign’s Daughter, DNA Test Confirms was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: