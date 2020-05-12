CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was Treated On RHOA’s Reunion

It’s only been one episode out of three, and it’s already clear that Eva Marcille won’t be having a good time during the Season 12 Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. The 35-year-old had her finances, her relevancy, hell, even her breasts put on blast during the first part alone, and it seems that things will only get more uncomfortable for her as the next couple of episodes air. She may be handling it like a champ from quarantine, saying the girls are “doing a lot” and “real thirst” is being exposed for now, but it’s her husband, Michael Sterling, who is extremely upset about the way his wife is being treated.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

During an Instagram Live on Mother’s Day, as he watched ESPN’s The Last Dance and she talked to fans, he interjected in her chat about the reunion to say that while he didn’t “want to get involved in nobody beef on reality TV,” especially since he’d only watched because there were no sports on, he was none too pleased with what he’d seen. He didn’t name anyone in particular, but it seemed his disappointment and ire were directed at Porsha Williams. If you’ll recall, her on-again, off-again fiancé Dennis McKinley, Michael has represented in legal drama.

“Why is this person mad at you or trying to come for you when I know that multiple people, you’ve had their back on multiple occasions, tried to help them, and now, for a TV show, for a check, they’re trying to come for you,” he said. “It’s messed up to me, and maybe I’m just a regular, simple person who doesn’t watch enough reality TV, but it’s messed up to me when I know the truth. When I know we f–k with people…when I know there are people we ride hard for. People who I represented pro-bono. People who we’ve helped out, who we really, really, you are our people. We’ll do whatever to help you. I’ll pick you up, take you out this situation. I’ll walk away from a table if somebody say something bad about you. I f–k with you. And then to see them try and play you or come at you because they done did something else, I’m like, you ain’t never did nothing wrong to this person. You ain’t said a cross word to this person. Why they coming at you like that? For a TV show? You gone sell your integrity for a check? You gone sell your conscious for some money?”

Michael Sterling Rants About How Eva Marcielle Was Treated On RHOA’s Reunion  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close