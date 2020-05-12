Kanye West Sued For Allegedly Not Paying Software Company

Kanye West is a multi-billionaire, allegedly. Nevertheless, it seems like someone in the Yeezy camp neglected to pay a bill, and now Mr. West’s company is getting sued for it.

According to The Fashion Law, last week, a Colorado-based company called Backbone PLM filed a complaint in a California state Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging that Yeezy Apparel is in breach of contract for an agreement that was inked back in September 2018. Backbone claims they have not been paid for the software it provided Yeezy to manage their design specs and inventory.

Reportedly, Backbone and Yeezy Apparel’s relationship was all good until the latter stopped paying its bills.

In exchange for a subscription fee of $198,000 for two years, Backbone – which counts Allbirds, Outdoor Voices, Kith, Shinola, and Movado, among others, as clients – licensed its software to Yeezy, and for months, the relationship was working out just … until it was not. “Shortly after execution of the contract, [Backbone says that it] began providing the service to [Yeezy],” which pursuant to the parties’ contract paid Backbone’s one-time $20,000 implementation fee, the first annual fee of $10,000, and the monthly user fees for months 1-12, which totaled $43,200.

However, in September 2019, Backbone claims that Yeezy Apparel continued to maintain access to the software but stopped paying. The company says it “repeatedly requested payment of the outstanding invoices,” which totaled $125,200, “over the course of the next eight months” but did not have any success in getting payment from the company.

Considering that Yeezy was recently tabbed as a member of the billionaires club by Forbes, we’re going to assume he’s good for the loot. An accounting snafu, maybe? West’s Yeezy sneaker line is with adidas, and is cited as being responsible for a good chunk of the rapper and designer’s billi status, but that entity is separate from Yeezy Apparel.

Nevertheless, Backbone pursued the claim after “repeated requests” for payment from Yeezy Apparel fell on deaf ears. Backbone is seeking full payment on the contract as well as interest and payment of their legal fees.

