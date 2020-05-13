Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup For The RHOA Reunion…And Sis Slayed!

If you saw Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion, you definitely saw that tempers were flared: Porsha brought the receipts, Eva got caught lying (again), Nene tried to force a storyline by running her mouth and Kenya tried to defend her troubling marriage.

You also noticed that instead of the reunion being held in a fabulous ballroom because of the coronavirus pandemic, this year, it was held on Zoom. But be clear: the ladies didn’t let social distancing stop them from being fierce and fly! Everyone looked beautiful in white and had their faces beat to the Gods and not a hair out of place. But the only one who didn’t let a glam team into their homes was Kandi Burruss, who chose to do her own hair and makeup. This little fact was revealed when Bravo head Andy Cohen asked the ladies to be honest if they hired a professional to get them ready or did they do it solo.

Kandi was the only one to says she did both, while Eva did her hair and the rest? Well, tragically silent.

According to the New York Post, “Porsha Williams, Eva Marcille and Cynthia Bailey posted their looks on Instagram, which included credits for their hair and makeup teams.” Now, whether safety precautions such as masks and gloves were used, is unknown.

Now, in terms of Kandi being her own hairdresser and MUA shouldn’t come as a surprise given that on May 2, the mother of three admitted as much when she shared her stunning look with fans on Instagram. Sis, looked beautiful in her jumpsuit, perfectly pink lips and pulled back hair.

“ Doing my own hair & makeup was a struggle. I tried! I used I had to do my own glam for #RHOA reunion since we’re in quarantine. I miss my glam family…Doing my own hair & makeup was a struggle. I tried! I used @kandikoatedcosmetics on the beat! I love my fit from @albinadylaofficial .Make sure to watch the reunion May 10 on @bravotv !”

Hands down: Kandi looked flawless, and not just for someone who did their own glam, but for a professional. What we also love is how she used this moment to shout out her own makeup brand, Kandi Koated Cosmetics, which I have to be honest, I had no idea it existed (Sorry, girl).

But the brand, that dropped in July 2019, looks right up my alley. First, it’s cruelty-free with paraben-free, gluten-free and vegan options available (which I love), and it boasts a serious range of products including concealers, illuminators, blushes, bronzing powders, lip products, lip and eye pencils, and eye shadow and liquid palettes.

These eye palettes are intriguing:

As are these glosses, which, yes, I need my gloss to poppin’ too!

Black girls need bronzer too!

“People come from all walks of life,” Burruss said in a press release last year about her new line. “They are not only a rainbow of shades, hues, and colors but also identities. The collection’s color palette ranges from deep espresso and bright, bold reds and purples, to brilliant metallics and buttery nudes. This allows anyone to experiment and celebrate their beauty in the ways that work best for them.”

Adding, “Kandi Koated is more than a cosmetics line. It is a celebration of beauty, individuality, and diversity in a world where acceptance should be more than a goal. It should be our reality.”

There’s nothing Kandi cannot do. I stan a hardworking and multifaceted queen!

Kandi Burruss Did Her Own Hair AND Makeup For The RHOA Reunion…And Sis Slayed! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com