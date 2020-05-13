CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Common Is Set To Appear On Apple TV’s ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On!’ [Video]

And you say Chi-City.

One of the most iconic puppet shows is about to get a visit from Hip-Hop royalty. Common has been invited to get down with Fraggles, Doozers, Gorgs and Silly Creatures.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Chicago MC has been tapped to appear in a new episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! The children’s series will get some Rap schooling from the Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning artist. According to the press release he will connect with Gobo and Mokey through Doozertube for a fun conversation and a musical duet.

The AppleTV Instagram account made the announcement. “Join a Doozertube jam session with special guest @Common. Watch #FraggleRock: Rock On! for free on the Apple TV app.” The upcoming episode is in accordance with the current COVID-19 quarantine regulations thus Lonnie filmed his segment from the comfort of his home with an iPhone.

Originally debuting in 1983, Fraggle Rock was the brainchild of Jim Henson who also created Sesame Street. It would promote accepting one another’s differences and cultural understanding via the fun interactions between all four species. This episode of Fraggle Rock: Rock On! with Common is available now on AppleTV. You can see a clip below.

Photo: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Common Is Set To Appear On Apple TV’s ‘Fraggle Rock: Rock On!’ [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close