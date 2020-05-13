CLOSE
Future Announces New Album ‘High Off Life’ To Drop This Friday

Future's back with a new album and star-studded features list...

My Turn Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well, Future’s a daddy again and y’all know what that means: time to get back to work!

With enough children to form the next generation of the Dungeon Family, Future is getting back on his grizzly to make sure all those mouths get fed and took to social media to announce that his next project High On Life will be dropping this Friday (May 15).

Originally dubbed Life Is Good after his smash hit with Drake, High On Life will be coming in at 21 cuts deep with guest appearances from some of the game’s biggest stars including Travis Scott, DaBaby, Drake, Meek Mill, and Lil Baby amongst others. Looks like it’s going to be a who’s who of guest appearances on this project.

This will be Future’s third project in the last year and change since 2019’s The Wizrd LP and Save Me EP. When you got enough kids to dress up as The Avengers team for Halloween, you kinda can’t stop working, na’mean?

Are you excited for Future’s upcoming album? Let us know in the comments section.

HIGH OFF LIFE

