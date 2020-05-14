Future Gets Into Social Media Squabble With Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Baby Mama, Allegedly

Does Tekashi Snitch9ine have a friend in Future?

While we’re not ready to jump out that window just yet lately it seems like Hendrix is somewhat siding with Tekashi 6ix9ine as far as his baby mama drama is concerned, but she’s not taking it lying down either. Days after Tekashi sarcastically asked Future for baby daddy advice on IG after he was accused of not supporting his newborn daughter by a secret 2nd baby mama, Future weighed in on 69’s first baby mama, Sara Molina, showing up to the videoshoot for Tekashi’s rival, Lil Tjay.

After video surfaced of Molina rolling up to Tjay’s video shoot, Future took to Twitter to opine, “Dey using ni**as baby momma as props now,” and then adding “She belong to the streets.” Though no one really knew who he was referring to, people eventually caught on that he was talking about 6ix9ine’s baby mama.

Needless to say the comments didn’t sit well with Sara who has a history of barking back at haters and critics who have opinions on how she moves out here on these streets. Clapping back at Future’s assessment of her actions, Molina went in on Future’s wifey saying “Worry about your bitch she been for the streets……and Diddy…….and his sons.”

Cot damn! She had time.

We doubt that Lori Harvey will get into a social media war with Sara Molina based off this little back-and-forth, but a few hours later Future responded with a few more tweets explaining that he wasn’t mad at her for getting it the way she get it while also saying he felt “Disrespected” before tweeting out “OMERTA.”

Obviously,ain mad at u definitely went over sum of u guys pathetic brains… — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 14, 2020

Ain mad at u for smashing/Fxxxxxx the homie u gotta get it how u live…smh — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 14, 2020

I feel disrespected — FUTURE/FREEBANDZ (@1future) May 14, 2020

Who knows how this will end but one things for sure, Sara Molina is ready for anyone looking to take shots at her.

