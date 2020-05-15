Quarantining Made Ne-Yo Want To Work On His Marriage

At the top of the year, rumors started to swirl that singer Ne-Yo and his wife Crystal Smith were headed for divorce.

Later, both parties confirmed that their marriage was over.

Ne-Yo claimed that they both had demons and that their demons don’t mesh.

Folks thought it was so over that people started to speculated whether Ne-Yo and Monyetta were going to get back together.

(She said that’s not happening.)

When the two were estranged, Ne-Yo released a song called “Pinky Ring,” with lyrics that included lines like, “Even when I don’t do no wrong, she think I do/So I’m just ’bout to turn what she think into the truth…She gave back the wedding ring/I turned to a pinky ring, yeah.”

Then, last month we reported that Ne-Yo and Crystal had changed their mind about ending their union. While neither party had said anything publicly, Ne-Yo asked a judge to dismiss the case without prejudice.

I personally wasn’t entirely sure that meant they were going to get back together. But apparently, that is the case.

During a recent interview with Chicago Morning Show host, Kendra G., Ne-Yo talked about the current state of his marriage and it seems like things are indeed on the mend.

Kendra: We’ve been locked in the house, Ne-Yo. Did you give the pinky ring back? I need for you to give the pinky ring back so it can be a wedding ring again because I know Crystal. I like her.

Ne-Yo: I’ll say this. When you’re faced with a pandemic and you see people dying daily, a bunch of people dying all the time. It really puts things into perspective for you. Like, who’s there for you regardless of whatever. And I’m not talking love. Love is compartmentalized a lot of the times. I’m talking unconditional love. That’s the love that means I don’t give a damn. Rich, poor, famous, don’t nobody know you. Don’t nobody like you. I don’t give a damn, I love you. I have a handful of people like that on the face of the planet. So when this thing went down and all of a sudden it was like hey, it’s not safe to be outside, I said to myself, ‘Ok, if I got to be inside, I want to be inside with people that I know love me beyond a shadow of a doubt. And regardless of what me and Crystal was going through at the time, never did I ever say that I didn’t love her. That never ever happened. I never had anything negative to say about her. Even if you listen to the pinky ring song, it ain’t a diss record. I didn’t say anything foul about her through the whole song. It was just a record about what I was going through at the time and how I chose to deal with it. How I chose to view it or face it or whatever the case may be.

So when I came home. I came home to the people that I love and that’s everybody that I love. That’s my mother, my sister, my four children and my wife. So here we are.”

You can watch this portion of the interview in the video below.

