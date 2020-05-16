CLOSE
#ObamaCommencement2020: Barack Obama To Address High School Class Of 2020 Students

At 8PM ET, the 44th President of the United States will join an all-star lineup of celebrity speakers, this after addressing HBCU students earlier on Saturday.

US-POLITICS-VOTE-DEMOCRATS-BIDEN-OBAMA

Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty

With the nation still grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic and the halt of everyday activities and events, folks are finding innovative ways to come together. Our forever president, Barack Obama, will join a star-studded lineup and speakers in a live broadcast commencement event for graduating high school seniors this evening.

Presented by XQ Institute, the LeBron James Family Foundation, and the Entertainment Industry Foundation, Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020 will feature Mr. Obama and a host of other stars such as King James, Pharrell Williams, H.E.R., Lena Waithe, and more.

The event will be simulcast across various social media platforms and major broadcast networks, including YouTube, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, Instagram, and over 20 digital streaming venues.

Obama joined JPMorgan Chase’s “Show Me Your Walk” HBCU commencement event, hosted by Kevin Hart and featuring Sen. Kamala Harris and others who shared their words of encouragement for this important cog of the American education system.

Below, we have the YouTube link prepped and ready to go when the event kicks off tonight at 8PM EST. Check out @GraduateTogether to connect with all social media connected with the event.

#ObamaCommencement2020: Barack Obama To Address High School Class Of 2020 Students  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

