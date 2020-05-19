Inside Chey’s Boutique: Yandy Smith Dishes on Organic Skincare for People of Color

| 05.19.20
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Have you ever tried a skincare product to alleviate a break out or dryness just for the issue to get worse after using it? Believe it or not, your skin woes may be a direct result of the chemicals in the products you think will be the answer to your problems. This is where organic skincare comes in.

Widely known for her role on the successful reality TV show, Love & Hip Hop, Yandy Smith is making a lot of noise in the industry with organic skincare line, Yelle Skincare.

Chey Parker hopped on Instagram Live with the business mogul to talk about why people of color should give organic skincare a shot and what types of products her company offers.

Check out the interview below:

Inside Chey’s Boutique: Yandy Smith Dishes on Organic Skincare for People of Color  was originally published on kysdc.com

