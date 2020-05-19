After Adam Sandler‘s role in Uncut Gems, he was able to get out of his typical role, and fans were loving it.

Sandler is typically cast as the silly dude who never takes himself seriously with an irreverent sense of humor. In Uncut Gems, he played a motormouth, conniving, gambling jeweler who didn’t know when to stop. Now he’ll get the chance to step out of the comedic typecast role once again thanks to LeBron James. James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment are producing a flick titled Hustle, which will be directed by Jeremiah Zagar.

Sandler’s Happy Madison, Roth/Kirschenbaum Films teamed up with Bron’s growing media empire to produce the basketball movie.

“Sandler plays an American basketball scout who, after being unjustly fired, discovers a talented player abroad and decides to bring him to the U.S. to prove that they both have what it takes to make it in the NBA,” explains Variety.

Once producer Will Fetter signed on and tidied up the script, Sandler gave the green light that he’d stare in the movie. But now there’s no time table for when shooting for the film will begin because of the ongoing coronavirus preventing any type of social gatherings.

LeBron and Carter’s SpringHill Entertainment venture has been killing it lately. There’s the hit NBC game show, The Wall, which is described as offering “a pair of deserving teammates life-altering cash prizes through an intense series of high-stakes trivia, teamwork, and a little luck. A rollercoaster of emotions, the four-story wall gives and just as quickly takes away.” The company also diversified its offerings with the new Quibi-hosted documentary about the Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal.

LeBron James Teams Up With Adam Sandler For Netflix Basketball Drama “Hustle” was originally published on cassiuslife.com

