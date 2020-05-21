CLOSE
Lori Loughlin & Her Husband To Plead Guilty In College Bribery Scandal

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli Appear In Boston Courthouse

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

The college admissions scandal that rocked Hollywood finally appears to be over.

Actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli have both pled guilty for their roles in the bribery scandal. Loughlin and her husband had vowed to fight the charges, initially pleading not guilty despite the federal government continuing to add charges that could have put them behind bars for more than 40 years.

Instead, they pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud. Giannulli will also plead guilty to honest services and mail fraud.

Loughlin has agreed to serve two months in prison and a $150,000 fine and two years probation with 250 hours of community service. Her husband will serve five months in prison with a $250,000 fine and 250 hours of community service.

Both paid $500,000 to the scandal’s ring leader, Rick Singer, to get their daughters into USC, fabricating a photo that made it appear that the girls were fantastic rowers.

Given the current lockdown California is on in regards to the coronavirus, it is likely that both may serve out their sentences on house arrest.

