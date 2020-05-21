CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special

The Recording Academy And Clive Davis' 2019 Pre-GRAMMY Gala - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

A commercial-free tribute in honor of the late Andre Harrell is set to air on BET, BET Jams, BET Soul, REVOLT TV and TV One Sunday (May 24).

The tribute, dubbed “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles,” one of Harrell’s many nicknames, will feature a who’s who of celebrity from Chris Rock to Mariah Carey, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Naomi Campbell, Lee Daniels, Clarence Avant, Russell Simmons, Kimora Lee Simmons, Robin Thicke and more.

Harrell, who founded Uptown Records in 1986, helped spearhead New Jack Swing in the late 1980s as well as influenced the careers of Mary J. Blige, Heavy D & the Boyz, Al B. Sure!, and Sean “Diddy” Combs, passed away earlier this month at the age of 59.

RELATED: Diddy, Mary J. Blige React To The Death Of Andre Harrell: ‘This Can’t Be Real’

RELATED: Music World Mourns Loss Of Uptown Records Founder Andre Harrell

Chris Rock, Jamie Foxx, Babyface, Russell Simmons & More To Honor Andre Harrell In Tribute Special  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close