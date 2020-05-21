CLOSE
Jagged Edge & 112’s Verzuz Instagram Live Battle Set For Memorial Day

Atlanta New Year's Eve 2019 Peach Drop

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

One of R&B’s longest-standing “who’s better” arguments may be settled – on Instagram.

Both 112 and Jagged Edge have signed on to take part in a Verzuz battle on Memorial Day, Swizz Beatz confirmed.

Breaking News Just added to the Memorial Day Weekend madness  @official_je vs @theofficial112 this Monday ! Something for the ladies @timbaland it’s a busy long weekend

The two groups were mainstays of the ’90s and early 2000s, captivating listeners with hits such as “Cupid,” “Only You (Bad Boy Remix),” “Let’s Get Married,” “Promise,” “Gotta Be,” “Anywhere,” “Where The Party At?,” “Let’s Get Married” and more. The announced battle joins an already stacked Verzuz card for the weekend as dancehall legends Beenie Man and Bounty Killer are set to have a Sound Clash style event on Saturday.

Close