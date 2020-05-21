A Perfect Match: Megan The Stallion Announced As Savage x Fenty Latest Brand Partner

In a move that makes all the sense in the world, Rihanna’s announced the Hot Girl, Megan The Stallion as Savage x Fenty’s newest brand partner.

If you didn’t know already, Meg rapped about being a savage, classy, bougie, ratchet, those qualities on her viral hit “Savage.” Those same qualities also happen to perfectly embody Rihanna’s insanely popular lingerie line, Savage x Fent. So it should come as to no surprise that everyone was thrilled with the announcement made today (May.21) by the “Umbrella” singer and her company.

In a statement Rihanna spoke on the decision to work with Megan stating:

“Meg is the energy we were looking for. She is a risktaker with an attitude, character, and personality.”

It also helps that decision comes right on time as the Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé is currently tearing up the charts and is also doing numbers on TikTok, thanks to a viral dance that spawned the #SavageChallenge. Megan also spoke on her new partnership with Savage x Fenty while praising the lingerie line.

“I’m so excited to work with a brand that embodies diversity and celebrates women in all their glory. In my Savage x Fenty, I feel sexy, comfortable, and confident. We want all the hotties around the world to feel good about themselves exactly as they are.”

The Houston rapper isn’t lying either, two photos accompanied the announcement, and Megan looks very S E X Y, comfortably and confident in her Fenty as you can see in the Instagram post below she shared.

Ladies and fellas (if you’re shopping for significant other), the collection is available now on SavageX.com, Amazon, Asos.com, and Zalando.com. Prices range from $13 to $105. In more Megan The Stallion news, she also dropped the animated visual for “Savage” today. You can peep it below.

