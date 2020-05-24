Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tonight Is The Night: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles” Airs At 7PM!

Sean P. Diddy Combs' Fourth of July East Hampton Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Tonight we remember Andre Harrell and pay tribute to all the great music and culture he contributed to our lives. Some of entertainment, music, and fashion’s biggest stars come together to memorialize one of the cultural architects for black media and the founder of Uptown Records, the late Andre Harrell, also known endearingly by close family and friends as “Mr. Champagne and Bubbles.”

Tonight at 7PM EST/ 4PM PST the tribute goes live and you can stream it right here.

Andre Harrell was a cultural visionary, legendary music exec, philanthropist and so much more. His work in the music industry and legacy will forever live on.

Tonight Is The Night: A Tribute To Entertainment Legend Andre Harrell “Mr. Champagne & Bubbles” Airs At 7PM!  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close