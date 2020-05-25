CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Toni Braxton Sets Memorial Day Thirst Trap At Black Don’t Crack 52

Stay home.

ABC's "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart" - Season One

Source: John Fleenor / Getty

Birdman came up. Toni Braxton took to Instagram to set a Memorial Day thirst trap (she’s done this before), and a deliver PSA to safe out in these coronavirus-infused streets in the process.

View this post on Instagram

Oh…you think I’m playin?

A post shared by Toni Braxton (@tonibraxton) on

Apparently, Braxton got her beach body together, but she isn’t trying to risk it all.

“MEMORIAL DAY weekend. Beaches are open & I’m beach body ready…🌊but I’m too scared to go.😬It’s still COVID-19. Y’all stay safe !,” was the caption of a photo of herself in a skimpy bikini.

Where is the lie?

Last we heard, Braxton and Cash Money Records founder and rapper Bryan “Birdman” Williams are still engaged. It was looking shaking last year but the couple is back on the up and up.

And Twitter got blessed, too. But for real, stay home if you can.

Toni Braxton Sets Memorial Day Thirst Trap At Black Don’t Crack 52  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close