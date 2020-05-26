CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Eminem Tweets Out His Phone Number, Encourages “Stan”‘s To Text Him

If something seems to good to be true...

Source: DETROIT, MI – NOVEMBER 06: Special guest Eminem performs during the Big Sean concert in his hometown of Detroit at Joe Louis Arena on November 6, 2015 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images) Uploaded By Godspeed

After a career of being notoriously anti-social, it looks like Eminem‘s ready to embrace his fans and “Stans” on a more personal level… kinda.

Yesterday Slim Shady took to Twitter to shock has fans by posting his “personal” phone number after referencing his classic cut “Stan” on his tweet. Jotting down “Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy” text me, ill hit you back.” Then he put down the digits which he could allegedly be reached at.

But of course, that’s not his personal math.

The number provided is a product of Community which is a tech company who’s done similar telephonic work for other celebrities such as J. Lo, P. Diddy and Ellen DeGeneres. So no, y’all ain’t going to be getting first hand contact with Eminem, but y’all will be able to join him for the listening party and live chat in honor of the 20th anniversary of his cult classic album, The Marshall Marthers LP tomorrow (May 27).

Though the time of the event is still a mystery, “Stan”‘s of Slim Shady can sign up for the Spotify-hosted listening party on his website but will have to keep the tab open as it can pop off at any time of day. Yes, it sounds like quite the digital sacrifice, but a true Eminem stan will wait forever to share some air time with the rap god himself.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know.

Eminem Tweets Out His Phone Number, Encourages “Stan”‘s To Text Him  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close