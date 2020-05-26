Eminem Tweets Out His Phone Number, Encourages “Stan”‘s To Text Him

After a career of being notoriously anti-social, it looks like Eminem‘s ready to embrace his fans and “Stans” on a more personal level… kinda.

Yesterday Slim Shady took to Twitter to shock has fans by posting his “personal” phone number after referencing his classic cut “Stan” on his tweet. Jotting down “Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy” text me, ill hit you back.” Then he put down the digits which he could allegedly be reached at.

"Dear Stan, I meant to write you sooner, but I just been busy" text me, ill hit you back – ☎️ 313-666-7440 #MMLP20 #DearSlim https://t.co/NwGJHmZRvM pic.twitter.com/e44VLXvOfb — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2020

But of course, that’s not his personal math.

The number provided is a product of Community which is a tech company who’s done similar telephonic work for other celebrities such as J. Lo, P. Diddy and Ellen DeGeneres. So no, y’all ain’t going to be getting first hand contact with Eminem, but y’all will be able to join him for the listening party and live chat in honor of the 20th anniversary of his cult classic album, The Marshall Marthers LP tomorrow (May 27).

Though the time of the event is still a mystery, “Stan”‘s of Slim Shady can sign up for the Spotify-hosted listening party on his website but will have to keep the tab open as it can pop off at any time of day. Yes, it sounds like quite the digital sacrifice, but a true Eminem stan will wait forever to share some air time with the rap god himself.

Will you be tuning in? Let us know.

