Lil Jon Talks Creating Crunk Music, Verzuz Battle Against T Pain, New EP With Usher & Luda

Entertainment News
| 05.26.20
The King of Krunk Music Lil Jon stopped by the Quick Silva Show with Dominique Da Diva to dish about a little bit of everything. Jon talked about his Verzuz battle with T Pain and the fan reaction that could possibly lead to a tour once Corona blows over. We learned during his battle that he’s been cooking up some new music with Usher and Ludacris for a EP. They put out their newest single “Sex Beat,” which Jon says we can expect an homemade video for the song. If you want to hear Jon’s response to why he’s been able to seamlessly float through genres you have to watch the full video below!

