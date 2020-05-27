CLOSE
HHW Gaming: ‘Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” Season 4 Trailer Teases A LOT of Captain Price & More

Season 4 of Modern Warfare launches June 3

New 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare' Season 4 Trailer Previews What's Coming

Source: Bernard Smalls / Call of Duty

Brace yourselves Call of Duty fans, another update is coming very soon.

Wednesday (May.27) Call of Duty dropped a new trailer previewing season 4 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. While the trailer doesn’t reveal much when it comes to season 4, it does feature A LOT of fan-favorite, Captain Price, and does give us a glimpse of the nuke Warzone players located inside the infamous bunker 11 in the game. Players are currently still trying to discover the area’s secrets, but that could all be unveiled when season 4 drops.

But as pointed out about Price is the star of the trailer. COD players can also look forward to Special Ops Missions that will help continue the story that ended in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s engaging campaign story as chemical weapons have now been let loose int he wild.

Infinity Ward promises to reveal more character biographies that will “further ingrain” within the growing Call of Duty universe. Season 4 of Modern Warfare launches June 3 until then you can catch up with trailer below.

