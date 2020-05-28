Angry Customer Arrested For Pulling A Gun On DoorDash Driver [Video]

Arizona man Dimitri Mills, works for DoorDash where he encountered an angry customer for the ages. As Mills arrived at a neighborhood apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona he was approached by a man with a gun. Dimitri Mills spoke to CNN saying, “When I exited my vehicle, he had his gun drawn to me”.
Check the disturbing video of an angry customer wrongfully drawing his firearm to an innocent Door Dash driver.
Arizona Man Gets Arrested For Pulling a Gun on Door-Dash Driver – Blogged By: @_BlairM ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ An Arizona man has now been arrested for drawing a gun and pointing it at at a Door-Dash delivery man, according to Mesa Police. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ While arriving to a neighborhood at an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona, Dimitri Mills told CNN he was approached by a man who was carrying a handgun, aimed at him. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “When I exited my vehicle, he had his gun drawn to me,” Mills said. “I knocked on the customer’s door and let her know that her order was outside and that we need help because a guy had pulled a gun out on me.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Witnesses who were at the scene told authorities that they “observed the defendant holding a handgun and telling the victim to stop ‘stalking him.’” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The police report reveals the identity of the suspect as Valentino Tejada. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Mills explains in the report that he informed Tejada several times that he wasn’t there to do any harm and was simply delivering food. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ After Mills dropped the food off to the customer, Tejada wouldn’t allow him to leave. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “The guy was in between me and the car and ….…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)
There are no excuses for this type of behavior towards a black man attempting to do his job without being disturbed.
