The city of Minneapolis has reacted to the murder of George Floyd by rioting and looting throughout the city leaving one man dead. Videos of protesters have surfaced social media of citizens burning local businesses and looting inside of a Target.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Fox News reports that “Mayor Jacob Fey reached out to Governor Tim Walz to deploy the National Guard to the city” due to the city getting violent. Tear gas, rubber bullets, and chemical irritant was used to control crowds during protests.

A march in Minneapolis for #GeorgeFloyd has turned violent after video surfaced of police deploying smoke bombs or tear gas and flash grenades on protestors. https://t.co/nA0YKUOz8x pic.twitter.com/DbrlXvEL2d — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) May 27, 2020

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Protestors started at the same location where George Floyd was accused of committing forgery, a grocery store, where he later died after a police officer kneeled on his neck. According to Fox News, the officer and the three others involved have since been fired and identified as Derek Chauvin, Thomas Lane, Tou Thao, and J. Alexander Kueng.

Since yesterday (May 27), Minneapolis residents have damaged various stores within the city leaving one protestor dead. There is no confirmation as to the reason why the man was shot but CBS Minnesota states that “he had been shot by a store owner, police spokesman John Elder said that was “one of the theories”.”

Police spraying tear gas. To move people east along Lake pic.twitter.com/9batXFDzrR — Max Nesterak (@maxnesterak) May 28, 2020

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

One Man Dead After Citizens Begin To Riot And Loot In Minneapolis was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com