CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Who We Be: DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub

Tony Yayo's struggle bars had Earl confused.

Source: DMX headlines at the 2014 Masters of Ceremony concert held at Radio City Music Hall Featuring: DMX, Earl Simmons Where: New York, New York, United States When: 24 Jan 2014 Credit: WENN.com

While we all know that Dark Man X is far from perfect he has shown to speak from a real place. Recently he put his foot in his mouth but now has made good on the matter.

As spotted on Hip-Hop N More DMX left several fans and Rap aficionados confused during a video call with Fatman Scoop. When asked by the Party King on who he would go record for record on a Verzuz battle he once again made it clear he wants to battle Jay-Z. Naturally the conversation progressed to name dropping some of the game’s most respected MC’s. Things unfortunately went left when Lloyd Banks’ name was brought up. “Lloyd Banks? Lyrical?” the Yonkers native questioned with obvious doubt in his tone. “Lloyd Banks of course, he had some of the illest lines ever,” Scoop replied.

This quickly got back to The Punchline King to where he responded on Twitter. He theorized that the spite could be a result of him working with the Ruff Ryders member in the past. “So because I didn’t come to the studio to work when HE reached out..I’m not that good?” he wrote.

It is a good thing that DMX can admit his errors and soon issued an informal apology via social media. He wrote “It takes a real ni*** to admit when he’s wrong…my apologies to loyd banks I was thinking tony yayo when I was asked about banks. I f*** with banks!”. You can see his mea culpa below.

Photo: WENN.com

Who We Be: DMX Apologizes To Lloyd Banks For Lyricist Snub  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close