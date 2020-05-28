Henry Cavill In Talks To Return As Superman In The DCEU

It’s been 7 years since Zack Snyder and Henry Cavill breathed new life into the long dormant and left for dead Superman film franchise and though Superman V Batman and Justice League pretty much ruined the foundation set in 2013, we still very much like Cavill as the Man of Steel.

After years of rumors that Warner Bros. was ready to once again reboot the franchise with a new lead and show Cavill the door, Deadline is reporting that Warner Bros and DC have engaged in talks with the British actor to return but unfortunately it doesn’t look like we’ll be getting that long awaited sequel 2013’s Man of Steel (damnit!!).

We hear Cavill could come back in a couple of different ways, not a standalone film, but there are plans to put him back in the big red cape again sources with knowledge tell us.

Warner Bros. is not developing a Man of Steel sequel, and Wonder Woman 1984, Suicide Squad are in the can, and Superman isn’t expected to make a cameo in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Other projects where Cavill could make a cameo are Shazam 2, Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam or Aquaman 2, which are the next productions to be prepped once COVID-19 safety restrictions lift.

So he’s not coming back for the sequel fans have been begging for since 2013 but might make cameos in other films such as Shazam, Black Adam or Aquaman. This the kind of sh*t that has DC trailing Marvel in the cinematic universe category. SMDH.

With word that the legendary Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will finally premier on HBO Max next year for which the studio will be coughing up over $30 million for him to complete, this could just be DC locking down Cavill for reshoots. Maybe they’re just looking to stash him in their pocket before he decided to take his talents to the Marvel Cinematic Universe where he was rumored to be in targeted for the role of Captain Britain.

Should the Snyder cut of Justice League prove to be a better version of the theatrical version (though the bar is hella low on that one) and fans interest in the OG Justice League once again pick up, DC needs to strike while the iron is hot and get Cavill back in the red and blue to not only save the day once again, but save the DCEU from their creators.

Henry Cavill In Talks To Return As Superman In The DCEU was originally published on hiphopwired.com

