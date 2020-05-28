CLOSE
Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum Blonde Lewk

The expecting mother is no stranger to lighter tresses!

Just because Ciara is looking ready to pop in the midst of a pandemic, doesn’t mean the expectant mother can’t be glowing and radiant.

Enter: a series of selfies that show that there’s nothing that can stop Mrs. Wilson from serving a serious lewk, even pregnancy. Rocking a $50 black tube top and matching skirt from Naked Wardrobe, sis is gorgeous…and so is her platinum blonde wig!

OK Ci-Ci!

Selfie Timer Shoot Kinda Day 🥰

I love how the roots are dark:

 

Of course, Ciara is no stranger to blonde tresses. She has been rocking them on and off for while, but since the quarantine, it seems to be her go-to lockdown shade.

Now, we have no idea when Ciara is due, but we do know that she and hubby Russell Wilson are having a baby boy. Last month, we wrote the couple, along with her two kids, 5-year-old Future Jr. and 2-year-old Sienna, announced the gender news for the world to see.

“Gender Reveal!! What’s it going to be @DangeRussWilson ?!! Aaaaaah!!! ‪💃🏽❤🍼,” she wrote in a caption.

Obviviously Future Jr. wanted a boy, while we think Sienna whispered “a girl,” and Ciara was clear: Whatever God has for us.” Well, clearly, the big man upstairs wanted for them to have a boy too because that’s what the blue confetti revealed!

I love to see all that joy!

[caption id="attachment_3071737" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Allen Berezovsky/Venturelli/Jon Kopaloff/C Flanigan/Karwai Tang / Getty[/caption] Ciara is pregnant with baby #3. The Body Party singer and hubby Russell Wilson announced they're expecting their second child together from the beach in Turks and Caicos. https://www.instagram.com/p/B78fvv7Hkp0/ If you scroll back on Ciara's social media, she seemed to hint at her pregnancy using the hashtag #3, which is also Wilson's jersey number. She posted this, https://www.instagram.com/p/B7PGid7nyCV/ And this boomerang of her flashing her belly in Russell's jersey was a hint too. https://www.instagram.com/p/B6_W1IInCy2/ Ciara gave birth to her second child, Sienna Princess Wilson, in 2017 and showed us how to slay with a baby bump. Here's a look at her best maternity style now and in the past, below:

Looking Ready To Pop, Ciara Debuts A Platinum Blonde Lewk  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Close