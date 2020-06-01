G-Unit’s goon, Tony Yayo wasn’t feeling DMX’s jab at his lyrical skills and went extremely low when clapping back.

Following DMX’s apology to Lloyd Banks, where he admitted to confusing Lloyd Banks and Tony Yayo when it comes to who has bars in the Hip-Hop stable, G-Unit, Yayo didn’t bite his tongue getting back at Dark Man X. In a now-deleted tweet, the “So Seductive” rapper took a shot at DMX’s well-known battle with drug addiction and called him a “crackhead.”

“Dmx a crack head who cares what he think. ”

— Tony Yayo (@TonyYayo) May 30, 2020

This all began when X first dissed Lloyd Banks and asked Fatman Scoop during an Instagram Live interview, “Lloyd Banks? Lyrical? Quote four bars. Impress me with four bars of his. It shouldn’t be hard.” The “Get At Me Dog” crafter would later apologize to the PLK (Punchline King) and, in the same breath, clowned Tony Yayo.

“It takes a real ni*** to admit when he’s wrong…my apologies to Lloyd Banks I was thinking tony Yayo when I was asked about banks. I f*** with banks!”

Even though X mended things between him and Banks, the drama between him and Yayo will probably go on for a while. Before Yayo shared a very general statement that could be assumed was a swipe at DMX.

“Old niggas and young niggas clout chasing what’s the world coming to. I guess you worry when stop talking about you.”

Old niggas and young niggas clout chasing what’s the world 🌎 coming to. I guess you worry when stop talking about you. — Tony Yayo (@TonyYayo) May 29, 2020

We just hope this doesn’t go any further than exchanges on social media.

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Drama Setter: Tony Yayo Calls DMX A “Crackhead” After Earl Questioned His “Struggle Bars” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

