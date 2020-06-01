CLOSE
LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet

LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause.

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter Freestyle Following Biracial Tweet

LL Cool J is looking to redeem himself after he joined the list of celebrities who did their best to get canceled over the weekend.

Twitter was saying Ladies Love Cool J was head sprung after he pressed send on a headass tweet that stating “Imagine how people raising biracial children feel right now!!!!!! This is crazy!!!!!!”. As expected, Twitter wanted to know what the hell was LL Cool J thinking, wondering how biracial kids were feeling amid the country currently in the streets risking their lives as they demand just for George Floyd.

LL definitely felt the vitriol coming his way as his canceling was under review on Twitter, and he responded in a follow-up video on Instagram, seemingly doubling down on his initial statement.

“What you’re not going to do is to get me to act and be like a moron or an idiot just for you to like me. Kiss my ass. I ain’t doing that either. I’m not going to tell lies on Twitter or act like I don’t have questions about things just to please you, I don’t care if you like me or not because there are a lot of likeminded people who get it. And that’s who I care about.”

After that, LL came back to remind us he was down for the cause and dropped a #BlackLivesMatter-inspried freestyle.

We can’t front it was looking a little shaky for Todd Smith, but its good to know he still understands what is going on in these streets.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

LL Cool J Drops #BlackLivesMatter-Inspired Freestlye After Headass Biracial Tweet  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

