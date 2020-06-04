CLOSE
Karrueche Tran’s Little Cousin Badly Beaten Up At Protest And Arrested

Celebrity Karrueche Tran has gotten some unfortunate news about her little cousin Brandon Gray being brutally beaten up at a California protest.

Tran shares the video on her Instagram where it appears her little cousin Brandon was riding on the passenger side when a group of white men attacked him. Rather than justice being served Karrueche’s cousin has been arrested leaving the family furious.

Brandon’s family is currently still trying to get him out of custody and are supposedly having a hard time finding out why he was arrested.

More news to come as the story develops.

Philly man @Jayo_v gets consent by the owner of Shyne Jewelers owner to do a beautiful mural honoring George Floyd. Joe the Jewler posts a video on his Instagram of the mural being made and it came out AMAZING!   Related: Rally For George Floyd: Philly Went From Peaceful To Raging In A Matter Of Minutes [Photos]  

