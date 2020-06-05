Former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

One time one of the MLB’s brightest stars, Carl Crawford‘s life has experienced quite a few downward trips since then but now it seems like the former MLB All-Star has officially hit rockbottom.

According to TMZ, Carl Crawford was recently arrested on domestic violence charges at his Texas home and accused of choking his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint. Geez! According to the victim she had broken things off with Crawford in early May when he called her up asking if he could meet her at her Houston apartment on May 8. She agreed assuming they were going to talk things out. Unfortunately things didn’t go as planned.

When Crawford arrived, the woman claims he removed a semi-automatic handgun from his pocket. She then claims Crawford “unloaded the clip and ejected a round of the pistol and began walking towards her holding the firearm.”

The woman says Crawford was visibly upset … and claims the former MLB star began interrogating her, warning her that “if she lied to him that he was going to hurt her.”

When she says she replied that she only knew the other man for a week, she claims Crawford accused her of lying and slammed her head against the wall several times. While still holding the gun, Crawford allegedly began to squeeze the woman’s neck while asking, “how long had she been having sex with the male.”About to pass out from the chokehold, the woman says it wasn’t until her 1-year old daughter walked in on the scene that Crawford was distracted enough for her to break free and make a run for it. Crawford also fled the scene of the alleged crime. The woman says she tried to leave her apartment … but says Crawford pushed her down to the ground in the hallway.Crawford, per the docs, then “held the gun in one hand, and used the other hand to grab her by the head and neck, while asking her how long she had been dating a male acquaintance.” Naturally Crawford’s attorney, Rusty Hardin, denied the charges stating, “We strongly deny the charges and the conduct he is alleged to have engaged in. He would never hurt a woman. He has no criminal history.” According to documents police observed the injuries sustained by Crawford’s ex from their encounter. She also claims that afterwards the 38-year-old sent her menacing texts saying “That wasn’t a beating u just mad I made u confess” and is also allegedly putting up bread to find the man she’s been seeing. Man, just move on. Carl Crawford is currently being held on $10,000 bond.

Former MLB All-Star Carl Crawford Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges was originally published on hiphopwired.com

