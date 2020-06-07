Yvonne Orji talks New Comedy Special, Eats Everyone UP Who’s Coming for Molly, Purity & More

Insecure Star Yvonne Oriji called into the Lemonade Stand to talk her new HBO special “Momma, I Made It!.” She details how she presented her special to HBO and how the company has really been open to giving black woman creatives the space and platform to explore their creativity. As we know Season 4 of Insecure Yvonne’s Character Molly hasn’t necessarily been a fan favorite…Well Yvonne single handedly ATE UP anyone who is coming for Molly on this season of Insecure. She also had some advice for all the virgins out there. It’s a look to drink on, so grab a cup throw it back, and sip on that!

