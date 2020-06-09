CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Ku Klux Klan Leader Charged For Running Over Protestors In Virginia

A man who barreled into Richmond, Virginia #BlackLivesMatter protestors is an admitted leader of a hate group. Harry Rogers, has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, felony vandalism, and assault and battery, and is being held without bond.

Officers report that Rogers ran over people protesting the police death of George Floyd. Witnesses said the rancid racist “revved the engine” of his car and drove through the protesters occupying the roadway. Luckily no one was seriously hurt.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

In court, Monday, the Henrico Commonwealth’s Attorney said Rogers told arresting officers he was the president of the Ku Klux Klan in Virginia and the highest-ranking member not imprisoned, reports WTVR. He now may rightfully face hate crime charges.

“The accused, by his own admission and by a cursory glance at social media, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology,” Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement released after court. “We are investigating whether hate crimes charges are appropriate.” 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

GOOD.

This is just the latest case of malevolent Mayo lashing out at protestors. Robert Forbes, a black man, was struck and killed in Bakersfield, California while peacefully protesting when a driver identified as Keith Moore “accidentally” barreled into 100 protestors. In another case, all lives matter miscreant Brandon E. McCormick threatened  Salt Lake City protestors with a crossbow. He’s now been charged with three felonies.

The NYPD was also seen driving into protestors and a recording was leaked of officers saying they should “shoot them.”

Be careful at these protests and be on the lookout for detractors and disruptors.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Protests Erupt Over Not Guilty Verdict In Police Officer's Jason Stockley Trial Over Shooting Death Of Anthony Lamar Smith

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

27 photos Launch gallery

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

Continue reading These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

These Celebrities Are Showing Up And Protesting On The Frontlines [PHOTOS]

In a time of hurt and pain, the Black community is coming together to protest for not only George Floyd but the other lives lost to police brutality.  Thousands of people are gathering together across the country to fight for justice and celebrities are stepping out.  Some are donating money to the cause, using their platform to spread awareness, and some are choosing to be on the frontlines. Check out these celebrities who have decided to step out and be apart of the movement. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).  LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBEHEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Ku Klux Klan Leader Charged For Running Over Protestors In Virginia  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close