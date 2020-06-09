CLOSE
Entertainment News
Future Denies Slandering Eliza Reign On Song; Asks For Defamation Suit To Be Tossed

Claims of big cap.

Source: Rihanna’s 3rd Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street – Red Carpet Arrivals Featuring: Future Where: New York, New York, United States When: 15 Sep 2017 Credit: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com

It seems Future is thinking a couple of steps ahead when it come his legal back and forth with Eliza Reign. He claims she was not the subject of some harsh subliminal shots.

As exclusively reported by Bossip the Atlanta trapper turned rapper has filed a motion to get his child’s mother to retract her defamation suit. Reign claims that he came at her on his recent song “Last Name”. On the track Nayvadius is speaking to the obvious regarding all the headaches that come with having six known children with six different mothers. The chorus goes “I don’t know her name, she wanna have my child / Laughin’ to the bank, got me runnin’ wild / Numb to the pain, so I keep a smile”. But when the video was filmed the lyrics changed to “I don’t know her name and she had my child.”

In May she filed a defamation suit claiming that he has publicly shamed by calling her a “hoe” in his music and via his social media channels. Reign also says she has receipts to her allegations regarding “Last Name” in text messages from Future where he allegedly went off on her for giving her daughter his surname. Well Hendrix wants the judge to throw it out the window because she failed to prove he violated her constitutional rights. Additionally he says the paperwork she submitted is littered with inaccuracies. Reign’s lawyers have not formally responded.

